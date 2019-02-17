Karma Smart Habit Tracker
A new way to track your habits from the browser 🎯✅
Karma helps you track your habits from the browser. Some use-cases:
🏃Track your habits from the new page tab [Gym, Reading]
🔗Track your online habits from URL automatically
💸100% Free as long as you stick to your habits, pay only if you delete habits.
Reviews
Discussion
Jovis Joseph Aloor@jovisjoseph · Chief Designer
"If we make mistakes we end up paying for them." Pay to erase. ❤️that business model
