Karma Smart Habit Tracker

A new way to track your habits from the browser 🎯✅

Karma helps you track your habits from the browser. Some use-cases:

🏃Track your habits from the new page tab [Gym, Reading]

🔗Track your online habits from URL automatically

💸100% Free as long as you stick to your habits, pay only if you delete habits.

Jovis Joseph Aloor
Jovis Joseph Aloor@jovisjoseph · Chief Designer
"If we make mistakes we end up paying for them." Pay to erase. ❤️that business model
