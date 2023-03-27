Products
Home
→
Product
→
Karma Coin
Karma Coin
A cryptocurrency and app for appreciation & communities
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Karma Coin is an easy-to-use cryptocurrency and app designed for appreciation, tipping and communities. Our vision is to create a global coin of appreciation for everyday people that encourages positive action and giving.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Crypto
,
Web3
+2 by
Karma Coin
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd love to hear about your experience with this beta release and its backing blockchain testnet."
The makers of Karma Coin
About this launch
Karma Coin
A cryptocurrency and app for appreciation and communities.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Karma Coin by
Karma Coin
was hunted by
Aviv Eyal
in
Social Network
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Aviv Eyal
and
Oriya
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Karma Coin
is not rated yet. This is Karma Coin's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#49
Report