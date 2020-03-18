Karaoke Camp
A 24hr online karaoke party free for anyone to join!
#2 Product of the DayToday
Beat the self-isolation blues with free 24hr social karaoke. On Karaoke Camp you can sing tunes with up to 100 simultaneous people. Feel free to mute your mic or sing aloud with everyone :)
dustin senos
Maker
Hi friends, Dustin here 👋 As more of us are self-distancing and working from home (if we're fortunate to have a job that allows us to do so), I thought I would make something to hopefully help others beat the self-isolation blues. On Karaoke Camp you can sing tunes with up to 100 simultaneous people. Feel free to mute your mic or sing aloud with everyone—up to you. This isn't a forever project, so jump in there while it’s hot. Anyways, I hope this brings a smile to your face. <3
