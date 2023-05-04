Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kaptn
Kaptn

Kaptn

Create and manage your K8s clusters with a user friendly GUI

Free
Embed
K8s developer tool to allow for quick setup and management of Kubernetes clusters, all within our interactive GUI.
Launched in
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
 +1 by
Kaptn
Spiti Screen Recorder
Spiti Screen Recorder
Ad
Instantly record & collaborate on explainer videos ✨
About this launch
Kaptn
KaptnCreate and manage your K8s clusters with a user friendly GUI
0
reviews
7
followers
Kaptn by
Kaptn
was hunted by
Natalie Cordoves
in Open Source, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Natalie Cordoves
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Kaptn
is not rated yet. This is Kaptn's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-