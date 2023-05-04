Products
Kaptn
Kaptn
Create and manage your K8s clusters with a user friendly GUI
K8s developer tool to allow for quick setup and management of Kubernetes clusters, all within our interactive GUI.
Launched in
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Kaptn
About this launch
Kaptn
Create and manage your K8s clusters with a user friendly GUI
Kaptn by
Kaptn
was hunted by
Natalie Cordoves
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Natalie Cordoves
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Kaptn
is not rated yet. This is Kaptn's first launch.
