    Kaomoji Drawer

    Create and use Japanese Emoticons from your Mac menu bar

    Become the most annoying person on slack via this cute mac menu bar app. Search through a bunch of preloaded kaomojis or generate your own through the magic of AI. \(^ヮ^)/
    Emoji
    Artificial Intelligence
    Menu Bar Apps
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    was hunted by
    Dakota Felder
    in Emoji, Artificial Intelligence, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
    Dakota Felder
    . Featured on September 20th, 2024.
