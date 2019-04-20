Kanye Cube Blast
Help Kanye beat the haters by basting all the cubes!
A Toon Blast Clone made. Kanye needs your help! Block the haters and get to the top of the leaderboards!
🎲 Blast Cubes
🔊 Unlock Sound Clips
🕹Get the High Score
Made on Koji. Works on Desktop & Mobile.
Reviews
-funny -HQ pictures -great SFX
- wish there were levels so I could play more
Great game to play for a laugh. Would send it as a meme to friends
It's a meme. Was literally playing/laughing for like 10 minutes. Has my favorite kanye quotes in the game. Just sent it to a few friends.
It's kinda addicting lol
A bite-sized game that brought a smile to my face. The Lo-fi indie genre needs more games like this.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Carol Kristee (Maker)
Hey everyone! I was bored and thought we all needed more fun meme apps in our life! :) Hope you enjoy this game I made! - Carol
Jim cason
haha amazing! just what I needed on my Saturday! 👏👏👏
Carol Kristee (Maker)
@jimtheappguy yay! thank you!
Tammy Akina
@coolcarol This made my day! Perfect game for my 4/20 ;)
Carol Kristee (Maker)
@itstammyyo haha glad you liked it! What was your favorite quote?
Miles Exner
The song hit me right in tender spot.
Josh Summers
best thing Ive seen on PH for a few years
