Kanye Cube Blast

Help Kanye beat the haters by basting all the cubes!

*Post your high score in the comments 🏆
A Toon Blast Clone made. Kanye needs your help! Block the haters and get to the top of the leaderboards!
🎲 Blast Cubes
🔊 Unlock Sound Clips
🕹Get the High Score
Made on Koji. Works on Desktop & Mobile.
Reviews
Luis Chavez
Miles Exner
Tammy Akina
Helpful
  • Luis Chavez
    Luis ChavezI like many products.
    Pros: 

    -funny -HQ pictures -great SFX

    Cons: 

    - wish there were levels so I could play more

    Great game to play for a laugh. Would send it as a meme to friends

    Luis Chavez has used this product for one day.
  • Tammy Akina
    Tammy AkinaI like cool sh*t. Tech, Music, Film
    Pros: 

    It's a meme. Was literally playing/laughing for like 10 minutes. Has my favorite kanye quotes in the game. Just sent it to a few friends.

    Cons: 

    It's kinda addicting lol

    A bite-sized game that brought a smile to my face. The Lo-fi indie genre needs more games like this.

    Tammy Akina has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Carol Kristee
Carol Kristee
Makers
Carol Kristee
Carol Kristee
Carol Kristee
Carol KristeeMaker@coolcarol · I make things. Cliche Hipster. Foodie.
Hey everyone! I was bored and thought we all needed more fun meme apps in our life! :) Hope you enjoy this game I made! - Carol
Jim cason
Jim cason@jimtheappguy · Apps, Apps, & More Apps!
haha amazing! just what I needed on my Saturday! 👏👏👏
Carol Kristee
Carol KristeeMaker@coolcarol · I make things. Cliche Hipster. Foodie.
@jimtheappguy yay! thank you!
Tammy Akina
Tammy Akina@itstammyyo · I like cool sh*t. Tech, Music, Film
@coolcarol This made my day! Perfect game for my 4/20 ;)
Carol Kristee
Carol KristeeMaker@coolcarol · I make things. Cliche Hipster. Foodie.
@itstammyyo haha glad you liked it! What was your favorite quote?
Miles Exner
Miles Exner@miles_exner
The song hit me right in tender spot.
Josh Summers
Josh Summers@joshsummersblog · Founder taaalk.co / Deal Team DN Capital
best thing Ive seen on PH for a few years
