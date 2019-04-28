Astell&Kern’s experience with technology and portable devices makes it possible for the KANN to offer dynamic power and performance. KANN is the complete all-around portable high-res digital music player with powerful output and studio quality sound.
Around the web
Astell & Kern announces the ridiculously powerful and pricey Kann CubeThe Astell & Kern Kann is one of the best portable music players you can buy. The company has beefed up the device and has unveiled the $1,499 Astell & Kern Kann Cube, the spectacularly high-specced second generation of the Kann line.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.