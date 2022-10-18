Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kanjo Health
Kanjo Health
Personalised family mental-healthcare via gaming insights
Kanjo personalises family mental health, turning children’s games and activities into accurate, evidence-based insights, advice and early detection for parents through digital biomarkers.
Launched in
Kids
,
Data Science
,
Health
by
Kanjo Health
About this launch
Kanjo Health
Personalised family mental-healthcare via gaming insights
Kanjo Health by
Kanjo Health
was hunted by
Sophia Parvizi-Wayne
in
Kids
,
Data Science
,
Health
. Made by
Sophia Parvizi-Wayne
and
Kerry Washington
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Kanjo Health
is not rated yet. This is Kanjo Health's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#158
