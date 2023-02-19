Products
Kanji Words

Study Japanese Kanji words with this simply game

Free
This game allow to study japanese kanji words using a different approach than similar apps. Instead of studying the words individually the game select a random word from JLPT list and proposes a set of kanji to be used to compose the word shown.
Launched in Android, Languages by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you have any ideas to improve the studio feel free to contact me"

The makers of Kanji Words
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
Kanji Words by
was hunted by
Fabio Falsini
in Android, Languages. Made by
Fabio Falsini
. Featured on February 19th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Kanji Words's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#315