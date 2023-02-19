Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Kanji Words
Kanji Words
Study Japanese Kanji words with this simply game
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This game allow to study japanese kanji words using a different approach than similar apps. Instead of studying the words individually the game select a random word from JLPT list and proposes a set of kanji to be used to compose the word shown.
Launched in
Android
,
Languages
by
Kanji Words
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"If you have any ideas to improve the studio feel free to contact me"
The makers of Kanji Words
About this launch
Kanji Words
Study japanese kanji words with this simply game
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Kanji Words by
Kanji Words
was hunted by
Fabio Falsini
in
Android
,
Languages
. Made by
Fabio Falsini
. Featured on February 19th, 2023.
Kanji Words
is not rated yet. This is Kanji Words's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#315
Report