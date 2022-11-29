Products
Kangas
Kangas
Explore computer vision datasets in seconds
Stats
Kangas is an open source library for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing large-scale multimedia data. Don't write 100 lines of boilerplate code just to view an image in your notebook—just run kangas.DataGrid.show() and start exploring your data.
Kangas
is not rated yet. This is Kangas's first launch.
