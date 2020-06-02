  1. Home
Kangaroo Doorbell Camera

Affordable doorbell camera with theft coverage protection

$20 smart doorbell camera & chime; With package theft coverage
1yr+ battery life on 3xAA + 365 day cloud storage.
Kangaroo Smart Doorbell enters with a $20 price tag - 9to5ToysToday smart home security company Kangaroo is unveiling its latest devices with an emphasis on monitoring who's at the front door. The new Kangaroo Smart Doorbell takes on recent unveils from Ring with motion alerts and other expected features, but in an affordable $20 package.
Discussion
Dhruv Garg
Maker
Hey Hunters! Dhruv here, co-founder at Kangaroo. People use smart doorbells for 2 things- to know who’s at the door and to prevent package theft. So we focussed on the essentials and built this to solve those core problems at $20 instead of $200. Super simple DIY peel & stick install, and lasts a solid 1yr+ on 3 AAs. PACKAGE THEFT COVERAGE We’re also introducing package theft coverage so we’ve got your back on up to $300 for any packages stolen on our watch. If your package gets stolen and is caught on camera, submit a quick claim in the app that takes less than a minute and you'll receive your coverage amount within 14 days. Would love your feedback!
Bhuvi Niru
Great idea! Can’t believe home security can be this high tech at such a low cost! Are you guys working on integrating 2-way audio on the device? I’m sure people would appreciate that feature!
Aguilaair Tech
Great job!! Is there any smart home integration coming soon?
