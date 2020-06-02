Kangaroo Doorbell Camera

Discussion
Dhruv Garg
Maker
Hey Hunters! Dhruv here, co-founder at Kangaroo. People use smart doorbells for 2 things- to know who’s at the door and to prevent package theft. So we focussed on the essentials and built this to solve those core problems at $20 instead of $200. Super simple DIY peel & stick install, and lasts a solid 1yr+ on 3 AAs. PACKAGE THEFT COVERAGE We’re also introducing package theft coverage so we’ve got your back on up to $300 for any packages stolen on our watch. If your package gets stolen and is caught on camera, submit a quick claim in the app that takes less than a minute and you'll receive your coverage amount within 14 days. Would love your feedback!
Great idea! Can’t believe home security can be this high tech at such a low cost! Are you guys working on integrating 2-way audio on the device? I’m sure people would appreciate that feature!
Great job!! Is there any smart home integration coming soon?
