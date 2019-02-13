Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → KANBANSI

KANBANSI

A team collaboration app for keeping track of important data

get it

The perfect solution for your organization

Organizing your business, event or team members has never been easier. KANBANSI will easily adapt to your needs, keep track of important data and keep your coworkers synchronized.

Around the web
KANBANSI CAN HELP YOU TRACK AND MANAGE YOUR PRODUCTION PROCESSDeveloped by BAD SISTEMS LLC, after encountering challenges in their track management and production process, KANBANSI is a multi-purpose software for all organizations, so long they follow a process in their activities. The application is suitable for all organizations because it has varying functions that should cut across any organization.
MediumJovan Soldatovic
KANBANSI - Savršeno rešenje za vašu organizacijuUkoliko svaki dan provodite mnogo vremena organizujući saradnike i poslovne aktivnosti, KANBANSI je rešenje za vas. Kreirao ga je BAD SISTEMS, kao višenamensko rešenje za različite tipove organizacije, ali nije važno šta je KANBANSI za nas i kako je nastao, važno je šta KANBANSI može biti za vas i kako ćete ga koristiti.
Bizlife.rsMarija Puljecović
KANBANSI - Vaš digitalni prijateljPreduzeće BAD SISTEMS d.o.o. iz Niša je nedavno razvilo KANBANSI web aplikaciju, sa ciljem da predstave razvoj projekata ili ideje na jednostavan i pregledan način, došli su na ideju da kreiraju aplikaciju koja će povezati interese menadžmenta i potrebe radnika, tako da informacije budu dostupne svima, na različitim mestima i različitim uređajima.
Niške VestiMarketing
KANBANSI - Perfect solution for your needsKANBANSI - Perfect solution for your needs
BAD SISTEMS | Blog

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Jovan Soldatović
Jovan Soldatović
Makers
Vladimir Zdravkovic
Vladimir Zdravkovic
Sara Novosel
Sara Novosel
Jovan Soldatović
Jovan Soldatović
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jovan Soldatović
Jovan SoldatovićMaker@jovans · Technology Leader @ BAD SISTEMS LLC
I think KANBANSI is amazing tool for any kind of industry, not just IT. We have seen manufacturing, newspaper companies using it and increasing their productivity. Looking forward to your feedback!
Upvote (1)·