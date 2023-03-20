Products
This is the latest launch from Kanban Zone
See Kanban Zone’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kanban Zone
Kanban Zone

Kanban Zone

Visual collaboration for greater results.

Free Options
Kanban Zone is a Visual Collaboration System that embeds the Kanban method pioneered by Toyota, into the most intuitive and flexible no-code interface. Get started fast with templates and experts ready to help you visualize your work most effectively.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, SaaS by
Kanban Zone
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We sincerely believe that we provide the most flexible way to visualize your work, as well as actionable metrics. We would love feedback about both our metrics and our guarantee that we can recreate any process or system you can imagine. "

Kanban Zone
The makers of Kanban Zone
About this launch
Kanban Zone
Kanban ZoneVisual Collaboration for Greater Results.
0
reviews
2
followers
Kanban Zone by
Kanban Zone
was hunted by
Dimitri Ponomareff
in Productivity, Task Management, SaaS. Made by
Dimitri Ponomareff
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
Kanban Zone
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 3rd, 2020.
