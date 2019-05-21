Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Kanafication

Kanafication

The best place to start learning the Japanese alphabet

get it
Featured Embed
The application serves as a convenient tool for those who decide to start learning Japanese.
This is easy way to memorize 🇯🇵 hieroglyphs through your native language.
Transformation occurs from Latin and Cyrillic languages.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Igor Mokritskyi
Igor Mokritskyi
Makers
Igor Mokritskyi
Igor Mokritskyi
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Igor Mokritskyi
Igor MokritskyiMaker@igormokritsky · iOS Developer
I created an application based on my own need for memorizing hieroglyphs not just one by one, but in sentences. In addition, I did not find such an application for this, so I decided to do it.
Upvote ·