Kanafication

The application serves as a convenient tool for those who decide to start learning Japanese.
This is easy way to memorize 🇯🇵 hieroglyphs through your native language.
Transformation occurs from Latin and Cyrillic languages.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Igor MokritskyiMaker@igormokritsky · iOS Developer
I created an application based on my own need for memorizing hieroglyphs not just one by one, but in sentences. In addition, I did not find such an application for this, so I decided to do it.
Upvote Share·