Kana Trainer

An iOS application to learn Japanese, the easy way.

I created Kana Trainer because I couldn't find an easy and not bloated app to learn Japanese Kanas.
I mixed Machine Learning with some algorithm and a simple interface.
If you're new to Japanese language, this app will be of great help.
Reviews
Helpful
    Pros: 

    Easy to use and a great start for begginers !

    Cons: 

    It sometimes takes a while before you get to encounter new ones. You have no excuse if you forget the ones already learned, haha

    Only 10 days spent on the app but very happy about Kana Trainer overall

    Charlotte Galané has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Makers
An update is already on its way with a great new feature!
An update is already on its way with a great new feature!
