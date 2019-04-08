I created Kana Trainer because I couldn't find an easy and not bloated app to learn Japanese Kanas.
I mixed Machine Learning with some algorithm and a simple interface.
If you're new to Japanese language, this app will be of great help.
Reviews
- Pros:
Easy to use and a great start for begginers !Cons:
It sometimes takes a while before you get to encounter new ones. You have no excuse if you forget the ones already learned, haha
Only 10 days spent on the app but very happy about Kana Trainer overallCharlotte Galané has used this product for one week.