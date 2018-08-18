If you see a beautiful color and you need its code to use it later in your projects, then "Kameleon - Color Picker for Pocket" is the app that you need. It is a very simple app that helps you pick and save colors from the real world and from your photos. Picking a color is now easier than ever.
Florin Cabuz@cbz · Web developer
Great idea :)
Cruceat RaresMaker@rares · Android Software Developer
@cbz Thanks
