Home
Kameleo
Kameleo
Avoid browser fingerprinting and use virtual profiles.
Ad Blockers
Privacy
Kameleo creates a mask for your browser identity and allows you to set this configuration manually or use one of the virtual profiles from the library. As a result, you won't be tracked while you are surfing on the web.
