Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Kalënder 2023
Ranked #6 for today
Kalënder 2023
Free minimal and printable 2023 calendar
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A printable light & dark mode calendar to get you through 2023 without clutter.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Printing
by
Kalënder 2023
Flatfile X
Ad
The missing API for CSV import - get early access
About this launch
Kalënder 2023
Free minimal and printable 2023 calendar in light & dark.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Kalënder 2023 by
Kalënder 2023
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Productivity
,
Printing
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on September 25th, 2022.
Kalënder 2023
is not rated yet. This is Kalënder 2023's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
6
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#176
Report