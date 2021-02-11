Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
kalaksi
kalaksi
RSS-based social network for a more open web
Productivity
Facebook
Social Media Tools
+ 1
kalaksi is a new way of social network. It adds social features on top of standard RSS feeds. Create 'planets' to act as different timelines, aggregate content from several sources, and publish it all to the web via RSS.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
9h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Nuno Donato
Maker
Game and software developer
This is actually v0.1 - a sort of public beta version. Looking forward to get feedback on the concept and features :)
Upvote
Share
22h ago
Send