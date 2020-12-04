  1. Home
Kakeru

Simple collaborative whiteboard app on the web

iPad
Web App
Productivity
You can start drawing or note-taking just opening https://kakeru.app on your browser.
Sending link of the page to friends or colleague, you can collaborate with them.
You can write on PC browsers, smartphones, and tablets, including iPad with Apple Pencil.
