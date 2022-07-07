Products
Kaizenr
Kaizenr
Journey to a better you
Kaizenr is a productivity management tool integrated with Google Calendar that lets you bucket calendar events into categories by attaching tags and in a single click see your weekly/monthly progress and align your productivity with goals. 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
,
Calendar
by
Kaizenr
About this launch
Kaizenr
Journey to a better you!
Kaizenr by
Kaizenr
was hunted by
Paras Sipani
in
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
,
Calendar
. Made by
Paras Sipani
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
Kaizenr
is not rated yet. This is Kaizenr's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#117
