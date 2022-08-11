Products
Home
→
Product
→
kAiron
kAiron
Chatbot lifecycle management platform
Visit
Upvote 30
Kairon is a chatbot lifecycle management platform. It helps you manage your chatbots across channels with multiple inbuilt integrations . One can create , train monitor and deploy tethered chatbots in minutes onto any channel .
Launched in
Productivity
,
Bots
,
Marketing automation
by
kAiron
About this launch
kAiron by
kAiron
was hunted by
Leothorn Nanomage
in
Productivity
,
Bots
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Leothorn Nanomage
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Upvotes
30
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#89
