Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Dejan Murko
Maker
📰 In 2018, OpenAI published their GPT-2 model for writing content. Once it was released, multiple organizations started experimenting with it, and other organizations and companies published their models as well. 💸 We joined the experiment with the SEO industry in mind and spent well over six figures learning about and training different machine learning models. 🖥️ Kafkai is our product to help companies with their SEO content. In the first six months of 2020, we've been in private beta and polishing the rough edges. 🤖 And while it's not perfect (yet), we think it's already at the stage where it's the best way to get cheap and unique content fast. 🎁 You can test it out with 25 free articles when you join our free trial. We'd love to hear your feedback!
UpvoteShare