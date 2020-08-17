  1. Home
Fully unique and readable content generated by AI

Kafkai is an AI that generates fully unique and readable content. There is no scraping and spinning going on in the background. This is a machine-learning algorithm that can write articles from scratch. Cutting-edge technology for marketers and SEOs.
Dejan Murko
📰 In 2018, OpenAI published their GPT-2 model for writing content. Once it was released, multiple organizations started experimenting with it, and other organizations and companies published their models as well. 💸 We joined the experiment with the SEO industry in mind and spent well over six figures learning about and training different machine learning models. 🖥️ Kafkai is our product to help companies with their SEO content. In the first six months of 2020, we've been in private beta and polishing the rough edges. 🤖 And while it's not perfect (yet), we think it's already at the stage where it's the best way to get cheap and unique content fast. 🎁 You can test it out with 25 free articles when you join our free trial. We'd love to hear your feedback!
Ben G
definitely be interested in recommending this to some of my clients with large content needs. Are you planning a feature that could incorporate keywords into the content beyond just the title?
