kaffen
kaffen
Don't drink your coffee alone
Do you want to meet new people while drinking your coffee at the same time? All you have to do is “Kaffen” to discover people near you who want it! Kaffen is developed to accelerate this process even more.
Android
Dating
Coffee
kaffen
About this launch
kaffen
Don't drink your coffee alone. Don't just drink your coffee
kaffen by
kaffen
was hunted by
Onur Kaplan
in
Android
,
Dating
,
Coffee
. Made by
Onur Kaplan
. Featured on December 25th, 2022.
kaffen
is not rated yet. This is kaffen's first launch.
