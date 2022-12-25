Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → kaffen
kaffen
Ranked #14 for today

kaffen

Don't drink your coffee alone

Free Options
Do you want to meet new people while drinking your coffee at the same time? All you have to do is “Kaffen” to discover people near you who want it! Kaffen is developed to accelerate this process even more.
Launched in Android, Dating, Coffee by
kaffen
Loom
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
kaffen
kaffenDon't drink your coffee alone. Don't just drink your coffee
0
reviews
19
followers
kaffen by
kaffen
was hunted by
Onur Kaplan
in Android, Dating, Coffee. Made by
Onur Kaplan
. Featured on December 25th, 2022.
kaffen
is not rated yet. This is kaffen's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#227