  1. Home
  2.  → kadere

kadere

A companion for learning from videos, on the go

visit
  1. bb62010d-6545-422c-b76f-516fc971eda1.png
This is for the entrepreneurs, the creatives and the curious. Kadere enables you to capture your insights from yt videos and sync them with your favorite note-taking apps (like notion), all in a smooth beautiful ui.
Embed
Featured
Amplitude
Promoted
The new era of digital optimization
Have you used kadere?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.