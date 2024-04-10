Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → kachiiing
kachiiing

kachiiing

Payment collection made simple

Free Options
Embed
Demand to get paid on time. Introducing kachiiing: the easy, efficient tool for service providers to collect payments from clients, no uncomfortable money talks needed.
Launched in
Freelance
Payments
Budgeting
 by
kachiiing
Goldcast Content Lab
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Splitwise
Splitwise
537 upvotes
The main value proposition of kachiiing is similar to Splitwise: abstract uncomfortable conversations about money.
Basecamp
Basecamp
4,771 upvotes
At kachiiing, we mainly focus on what we will be leaving out of our product. Just like Basecamp, we keep it simple by design so that our users can focus on what really matters to them: their business.
HEY
HEY
5,434 upvotes
At kachiiing, we mainly focus on what we will be leaving out of our product. Just like Hey, we keep it simple by design so that our users can focus on what really matters to them: their business.
About this launch
kachiiing
kachiiingPayment collection made simple.
0
reviews
24
followers
kachiiing by
kachiiing
was hunted by
João Pinho
in Freelance, Payments, Budgeting. Made by
João Pinho
and
Miguel Almeida
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
kachiiing
is not rated yet. This is kachiiing's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-