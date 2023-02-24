Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Juta
Ranked #13 for today
Juta
Your Personal Finance Tracker
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Are you tired of feeling overwhelmed by your finances? Introduce Juta, the personal finance tracking app that makes managing your money easy and stress-free!
Launched in
Android
,
Money
,
Finance
+1 by
Juta
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Juta
Your Personal Finance Tracker
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Juta by
Juta
was hunted by
mhazizk
in
Android
,
Money
,
Finance
. Made by
mhazizk
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Juta
is not rated yet. This is Juta's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#258
Report