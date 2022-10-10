Products
Home
→
Product
→
Justwomanly
Justwomanly
Spotlighting African Fashion
Justwomanly is a B2B2C eCommerce luxury fashion platform that is focused on spotlighting Afro-fashion by creatives globally.
Launched in
E-Commerce
,
Beauty & Fashion
,
Shopping
by
Justwomanly
About this launch
Justwomanly
Spotlighting African Fashion
Justwomanly by
Justwomanly
was hunted by
Uchechukwu Ajuzieogu
in
E-Commerce
,
Beauty & Fashion
,
Shopping
. Made by
Uchechukwu Ajuzieogu
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
Justwomanly
is not rated yet. This is Justwomanly's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#35
