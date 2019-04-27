JustSketchMe

A tool for artists who need posable figures for sketching references.
It is a simple to use tool where you select a model, modify it in the desired pose and then adjust the light source to suit your scene.
This project is free :)
HermanMaker@thedrmcbadass
We originally built this for ourselves as having a wooden figurine on hand is inconvenient. Once online though, it started getting a decent amount of traffic, so decided to try build it out and fund the process with Patreon :)
