Home
→
Product
→
JustPing
JustPing
Easily manage business stakeholders on WhatsApp
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
JustPing is the easiest way for stakeholders to connect to you on WhatsApp without their queries cluttering your WhatsApp inbox.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
by
JustPing
About this launch
JustPing
Easily manage business stakeholders on WhatsApp
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
JustPing by
JustPing
was hunted by
Vibhor Vats
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Vibhor Vats
and
Aatish Patel
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
JustPing
is not rated yet. This is JustPing's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#72
Report