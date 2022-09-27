Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
JustPay by Decard
JustPay by Decard
Wallet app that runs on Tagion test network
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
JustPay by DECARD AG is the first digital wallet to support Tagion. Send and receive test-tagions easily using a one-time address system.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Fintech
,
Cryptocurrency
by
JustPay by Decard
Founders Club by Product Hunt
Ad
Access to offers from partners like Salesforce, Typeform & Zendesk
About this launch
JustPay by Decard
Wallet app that runs on Tagion test network
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
JustPay by Decard by
JustPay by Decard
was hunted by
Yuri Malishenko
in
User Experience
,
Fintech
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Yuri Malishenko
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
JustPay by Decard
is not rated yet. This is JustPay by Decard's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#90
Report