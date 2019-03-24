JustLift - Workout Logger

JustLift is a simple, feature packed workout app that makes logging workouts a breeze.
Features:
• Over 1000 exercises
• Create unlimited routines
• Log unlimited workouts
• Automatic rest timer
• Supports KG and LB
• Automatically backup data
Reviews
Discussion
Daniel Maniés@dysanio
It looks very good. Such a simple app just for entries is exactly what I need. But why do I need to register? I expected to have the data locally. If the backup functionality is the reason then I would rather use iCloud instead having once again another account.
Upvote (2)Share·
TommyMaker@kodemine · iOS Developer
@dysanio Hey Daniel, there will be an option to register as an anonymous user in future versions of the app and potentially a fully offline mode where none of your data is backed up online.
Upvote (2)Share·