For 7 days, you will be sent anti-racism resources, and have the opportunity to reflect, alone or with a group. We'll release additional weekly modules answering questions related to the current social justice movement.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Jill Lang
Collaboration is the key -- together we can make a positive difference!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@jill_lang Yes! That's way we really prioritized features that focus on this being an experience *with* your friends, committing to the work *together*. What are your thoughts on the shared notes and/or shared progress screen?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
For the past month, our team at SnapHabit has been working our way through anti-racist content from Justice in June. Given our goal to help people create meaningful behavior change, we reached out to @bryannaw and @autumn_gupta, the creators of the organization, about collaborating to support their vision: incorporating anti-racism into our daily lives. Together, we've been heads-down the past month to make this happen. Now in the SnapHabit app, you and your friends, family, and/or co-workers can join Justice in July. For 7 days, you will be sent anti-racism resources to work through, talk about, and hold each other accountable. The work is lifelong, and we'll be releasing more weekly modules answering questions about the current social justice movement! Interested or know someone interested in learning more about how to bring Justice in June to their organization? Would love to hear what you think about the experience and and what question topics you'd want to learn more about!
Upvote (1)Share