  1. Home
  2.  → Justice in July

Justice in July

Making anti-racist allyship a habit, everyday.

For 7 days, you will be sent anti-racism resources, and have the opportunity to reflect, alone or with a group. We'll release additional weekly modules answering questions related to the current social justice movement.
Two USC alumnae create a website offering a structured approach to fighting racism > News > USC DornsifeUSC Dornsife graduate Autumn Gupta and Bryanna Wallace, a USC Marshall School graduate, created and shared a guide for people to educate themselves about racism and white privilege. It went viral, and now "Justice in June" is a comprehensive website. [8 min read]
These best friends created a wildly popular Google doc about how to be an ally to the black communityAutumn Gupta knew her best friend was in pain. Footage of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes 46 seconds was being played repeatedly on news channels and social media. Another black man as the victim of police brutality.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Jill Lang
Collaboration is the key -- together we can make a positive difference!
Upvote (2)Share
Caroline Ciaramitaro
Maker
@jill_lang Yes! That's way we really prioritized features that focus on this being an experience *with* your friends, committing to the work *together*. What are your thoughts on the shared notes and/or shared progress screen?
Upvote (1)Share
Caroline Ciaramitaro
Maker
For the past month, our team at SnapHabit has been working our way through anti-racist content from Justice in June. Given our goal to help people create meaningful behavior change, we reached out to @bryannaw and @autumn_gupta, the creators of the organization, about collaborating to support their vision: incorporating anti-racism into our daily lives. Together, we've been heads-down the past month to make this happen. Now in the SnapHabit app, you and your friends, family, and/or co-workers can join Justice in July. For 7 days, you will be sent anti-racism resources to work through, talk about, and hold each other accountable. The work is lifelong, and we'll be releasing more weekly modules answering questions about the current social justice movement! Interested or know someone interested in learning more about how to bring Justice in June to their organization? Would love to hear what you think about the experience and and what question topics you'd want to learn more about!
Upvote (1)Share