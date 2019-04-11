JustDropYourResume is a modern Job Search engine. Consider it like Google for job search. Additionally, JustDropYourResume provides rating for your resume while finding the jobs matching your profile.
Don't let your resume get unnoticed - JustDropYourResume
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aman GourMaker@aman_gour
What are the challenges that you have faced in looking for a new job?
Upvote Share·
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@aman_gour clever take :) Where do you source the job listings from?
Upvote Share·