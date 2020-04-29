Discussion
vignesh warar
Maker
Hello Everyone, My name is Vigneshwarar, creator of Justclarify. What is Justclarify? A new kind of support request system with inbuilt video/screen(no installation required) recording, but why? because some problems require visual feedback. In a nutshell, Justclarify is a video messenger for businesses. How does it work? We offer a support page where your customers can record a video and send it as a support request, with which you will get an in-depth understanding of the issue. This is Justclarify support page, feel free to raise an issue if you encounter any problem with the site. https://help.justclarify.com/sup... We would love your feedback and respond to your queries. 👍
I used to work in customer support. I have faced this issue a bazillion times. I think this will make it easier to understand the issue faced by the customer and in turn increasing the productivity.🤘
Maker
@tejus_vignesh Thank you, Tejus. This is built for exactly same reason. It feels so good to get acceptance of people from the domain. Excited! 👍
