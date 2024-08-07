Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Just Wallet
Just Wallet
Send and receive funds from anyone, anywhere, instantly
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Just Wallet offers secure, lower-cost global payments, with white label payment and merchant account solutions for brands that include revenue share opportunities.
Launched in
Android
Fintech
Payments
+1 by
Just Wallet
ShipAngular
Ad
Your ShipFast Template, for Angular
About this launch
Just Wallet
Send and receive funds from anyone, anywhere, instantly.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Just Wallet by
Just Wallet
was hunted by
Ryan Johnson
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Payments
. Made by
Ryan Johnson
. Featured on August 12th, 2024.
Just Wallet
is not rated yet. This is Just Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report