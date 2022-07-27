Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Just Pick
Just Pick
Find the best Amazon items fast
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Find the best Amazon items fast with out Chrome Extension! Never spend time searching through products again on Amazon, directly see the best! Choosing from millions of products on Amazon can be challenging and time consuming.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Amazon
,
Tech
+1 by
Just Pick
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Just Pick
Find the best Amazon items fast!
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Just Pick by
Just Pick
was hunted by
Alex Lai
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Amazon
,
Tech
. Made by
Alex Lai
and
wouter van der Meij
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Just Pick
is not rated yet. This is Just Pick's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
3
Daily rank
#30
Weekly rank
#95
Report