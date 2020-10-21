discussion
Wilson Bright
Maker of 👉 https://blocksurvey.io
Hi Alex, love this simplicity in design. that's some great work in two days. Congrats and thanks for featuring BlockSurvey !
Alex Harley
Maker
@wilsonbright Thanks Wilson!
Alex Harley
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! In the spirit of moving fast and launching, I built "Just Launched" in two days. As a maker myself I struggle to find places to launch, and having launched a few things on Product Hunt I've struggled to get enough upvotes for visibility. I'm hoping this provides a platform for makers that gives undivided attention to their products!
