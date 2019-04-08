Just Delete Me Extension

Provides link in the omnibar to where you can delete your account and informs you how hard it is to delete your account.
Upon clicking this icon you will be taken to the page which you can delete your account.
Farid ShukurovHunter@faridshukurov · Web Designer
I actually was looking for services that help you delete your info from the internet and stumbled upon this. This is just awesome and saves so much time :D
