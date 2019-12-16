  1. Home
Just Away

The ultimate cleaning kit for your AirPods

Just Away is the ultimate cleaning kit for removing accumulated dust, pull out wax residues and disinfecting your Airpods & Airpods Pro.
Discussion
Mehdi Izemmour
Maker
Thank you for hunting us @nzieber, I am Mehdi - co-founder of Just Away with @rahulr047. Just Away started with a simple struggle as AirPods users: Dirty, ugly ear wax & dust accumulation on the Pods and the Case. Having tried and tested multiple solutions, I have not found a solution that answers this problem properly. I realised I needed to come up with something myself. Voila! Just Away was born. What you get is exactly what you need: > 5x Cleaning paste > 4x Alcohol wipes > 1x Spudger The Kit is safe and easy to use. Non-toxic and made of eco-friendly materials. If you clean your Pods & Case once a week, the Just Away kit will allow you to clean them for 3 months. We're super excited for the launch, and are going to be hanging here to answer any questions you have!
Julien Nérée
I just bought my airpod pro last month, and I must admit I really need this! Awesome stuff @izemmour
Mehdi Izemmour
Maker
@julneree I'm glad you like it! Thanks.
Armand
NICE! I thought about making an AirPod cleaning kit and talked myself out of it like 8 times lol. The potential liability, an apple cease and desist, Amazon knockoffs... ya know. But this is a major flaw with the AirPods 1 & 2, they get caked up with ear wax.
Nick Zieber
Hunter
Rahul has been working on this side hustle after working successfully on the Soundbrenner launches for both the Core and the Pulse.
Stéphane Michel
Best way to keep your AirPods clean ;-)
Mehdi Izemmour
Maker
@stephane_michel Thank you! Glad you like it.
