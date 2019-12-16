Discussion
Thank you for hunting us @nzieber, I am Mehdi - co-founder of Just Away with @rahulr047. Just Away started with a simple struggle as AirPods users: Dirty, ugly ear wax & dust accumulation on the Pods and the Case. Having tried and tested multiple solutions, I have not found a solution that answers this problem properly. I realised I needed to come up with something myself. Voila! Just Away was born. What you get is exactly what you need: > 5x Cleaning paste > 4x Alcohol wipes > 1x Spudger The Kit is safe and easy to use. Non-toxic and made of eco-friendly materials. If you clean your Pods & Case once a week, the Just Away kit will allow you to clean them for 3 months. We're super excited for the launch, and are going to be hanging here to answer any questions you have!
Rahul has been working on this side hustle after working successfully on the Soundbrenner launches for both the Core and the Pulse.
Best way to keep your AirPods clean ;-)
