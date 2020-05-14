Discussion
Prashanth K.R
This is an amazing tool to ask questions with an option to be anonymous at the same time 👍
Maker
Just Ask is a lightweight audience engagement web app that allows meeting hosts to gather questions from attendees in real time. One thing: we didn't plan on launching Just Ask during a pandemic. But as we got closer to the release of the product, the Just Ask web tool took us by surprise. As Softway's entire workforce transitioned to 100% work-from-home, the features aligned perfectly to help address the numerous challenges and changes that came from working remotely. When we put it to use and began testing it with our remote teams, it worked even better than anticipated. We built the Just Ask tool for our team—but we think your organization could use it too. That's why it is free, simple to set up, accessible from any device, and feature-rich for hosts and attendees.
Maker
Read all about why we built it here! https://www.softway.com/softway-...
