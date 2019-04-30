Jupyter Notebook Scheduler

Schedule a Notebook to run automatically. Update Pandas DataFrames daily, hourly or every 5 minutes and share data with your team via Slack or Sheets – you can also Slack matplotlib charts or any other image / output generated in your Notebook.
Nick AbouzeidHunterPro@nickabouzeid · Partner @ Shrug Capital
It's like Superhuman, but for data analytics. Encouraging to see startups take the ethos of "speed above all else" wrt developer tools, everybody deserves lightning fast tools for their own sanity (and productivity).
Mike RitchieMaker@mike_seekwell · SeekWell.io
Thanks for hunting us @nickabouzeid ! At SeekWell*, we're building the fastest way to get analytics work done and we're proud today to launch our Chrome Extension. The app let's you schedule Jupyter Notebooks** to run automatically on a schedule. This frees analysts of the painful task of manually running notebooks to: 1. Update reports and dashboards 2. Provide data dumps to less technical coworkers 3. Complete long running tasks (e.g. webscraping or running models) We've also made it dead simple to drop DataFrame's into Google Sheets or send text and images (e.g. plots 📈) to Slack. As an example you could: 1. Pull data from an API or your SQL database 2. Manipulate the raw data with Python 🐍 3. Post a summary of the data into Sheets 4. Slack a message that the data is updated with a link to the Sheet or an alert for key events (e.g. only Slack a message if a metric has declined by 10%) Please check it out and let us know what you think! We'll be around all day to answer questions and available for live demos / troubleshooting. *yes, pun intended 😉, our name is a play on the way (many) people pronounce SQL (“sequel” / ˈsiːkwəl) **If you're more a SQL person, check out our SQL client at https://seekwell.io/, it's also tightly integrated with Sheets and has a shared code repository for your team.
