Discussion
Rietje Brons
Great idea! As an excessive reader I’ve been looking for something like this.
love this concept!
Love this idea - I share so many articles with colleagues, would be so helpful to have everything in one place with highlights and comments!
Maker
We're on a mission to create the best online reading experience ever. We’ve decided to create a platform for saving and sharing interesting articles, that you can read in a clean format, and cross-platform. The reader tracks your progress, allows you to highlight and comment. Sign up for Juno to receive beta access when we launch! Let us know what you think!
@jorrit_keijzer Ooih. I love this. Beautiful UI. The homepage is tight too, did you build it natively or in some landing page builder?! 😍 Three big questions from me - 1. How soon can I get my grubby hands on the product as a beta tester, now that I'm signed on? 2. What's the plan, if any, around Automation? Plans to support Zapier or similar? Or just a nice shiny API? Integromat would play stunningly with this... (he said, rife with bias as one of Integromat's carefully selected Global partners ;) ) 3. Growth and monetization strategy - what does the user acquisition plan look like? In terms of monetizing, just looking at freemium / month-to-month subscriptions??? 🧐
Maker
@seymourgroup Hi Graham, Thanks for your kind words! We’ve created the landingpage in Nuxt js! 1. To answer your first question, we’ve designed a MVP prototype but we want to get some upfront validation before we start working on it. If validated, 2,5 months. 2. A nice and shiny api! 3. We plan on using a subscription model. Around 3 dollars p/m and that could be lowered if you refer one of your friends to join. Of course you can try it out first before you decide to use Juno!
