Juno

The social reading app for desktop and mobile

#5 Product of the DayToday
Juno gives you the best reading experience for blogs and articles. It saves content you've found online and converts it to a clean reading format, bundles your reads, syncs activity across devices, and has social features to help you find your next read!
Discussion
Rietje Brons
Rietje Brons
Great idea! As an excessive reader I’ve been looking for something like this.
Patrick Huijten
Patrick Huijten
love this concept!
lumind
lumind
Awesome product. Signed up!
Lauren Macpherson
Lauren Macpherson
Love this idea - I share so many articles with colleagues, would be so helpful to have everything in one place with highlights and comments!
Jorrit Keijzer
Jorrit Keijzer
Maker
We're on a mission to create the best online reading experience ever. We’ve decided to create a platform for saving and sharing interesting articles, that you can read in a clean format, and cross-platform. The reader tracks your progress, allows you to highlight and comment. Sign up for Juno to receive beta access when we launch! Let us know what you think!
Graham Seymour
Graham Seymour
@jorrit_keijzer Ooih. I love this. Beautiful UI. The homepage is tight too, did you build it natively or in some landing page builder?! 😍 Three big questions from me - 1. How soon can I get my grubby hands on the product as a beta tester, now that I'm signed on? 2. What's the plan, if any, around Automation? Plans to support Zapier or similar? Or just a nice shiny API? Integromat would play stunningly with this... (he said, rife with bias as one of Integromat's carefully selected Global partners ;) ) 3. Growth and monetization strategy - what does the user acquisition plan look like? In terms of monetizing, just looking at freemium / month-to-month subscriptions??? 🧐
Jorrit Keijzer
Jorrit Keijzer
Maker
@seymourgroup Hi Graham, Thanks for your kind words! We’ve created the landingpage in Nuxt js! 1. To answer your first question, we’ve designed a MVP prototype but we want to get some upfront validation before we start working on it. If validated, 2,5 months. 2. A nice and shiny api! 3. We plan on using a subscription model. Around 3 dollars p/m and that could be lowered if you refer one of your friends to join. Of course you can try it out first before you decide to use Juno!
