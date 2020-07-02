Discussion
Werner Hoier
Hi everyone 👋! We were very surprised that although there are hundreds of analogue baby diaries and memory albums for children, there is not a single beautiful and practical digital version that also offers automated printing. It doesn't make any sense at all to first bring smartphone pictures into the right size, print them and then paste them into the album in the specified position. Or that you have to limit yourself to the questions and suggestions of the author, and that you can't delete or add anything - with something as individual as your own child. That’s why we decided to launch Juno, the memory album app for children with the option of automated printing. The app comes prefilled with several hundred suggested entries from pregnancy to the child’s 18th birthday - which can of course be deleted, moved and provided with your own entries as you wish. You'll be reminded to add new memories when it’s about time and you can share the most beautiful memories and milestones with your family and friends. We are currently working on our individual photo book software and will offer our users the possibility to print high-quality memory albums directly from the app’s content. Juno will also enable you (in the paid version) to add videos which you can then access via QR code in the printed version. While we’re a small team, we’re working hard to make Juno as convienent and beautiful as possible. Looking forward to chatting with you all! - Werner & Team Juno
