Jungly

Subscriptions made easy

Jungly makes it easy to manage and discover subscription services; removing stress for users and saving them money.
We have just launched our subscription directory allowing users to explore the subscription universe like never before!
Matthew Jones
Matthew Jones
Maker
Hi all, We are developing Jungly to help improve user's interactions with subscriptions - both managing existing, and discovering new services! With the UK in lockdown; people are in greater need to keep themselves entertained - whether that's organising a 'cocktail date night' or having a speciality morning coffee. Subscription services can have a great impact on our daily lives, but currently there is no place to explore what’s on offer; that is until Jungly! We will be launching our management tool over the coming months, allowing users to automatically track; and manage their monthly subscriptions. No manual input, just a click of a button. Would love any feedback (positive or not!) best, Matt and the Jungly team
