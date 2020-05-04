Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matthew Jones
Maker
Hi all, We are developing Jungly to help improve user's interactions with subscriptions - both managing existing, and discovering new services! With the UK in lockdown; people are in greater need to keep themselves entertained - whether that's organising a 'cocktail date night' or having a speciality morning coffee. Subscription services can have a great impact on our daily lives, but currently there is no place to explore what’s on offer; that is until Jungly! We will be launching our management tool over the coming months, allowing users to automatically track; and manage their monthly subscriptions. No manual input, just a click of a button. Would love any feedback (positive or not!) best, Matt and the Jungly team
UpvoteShare