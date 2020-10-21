June Smart Oven (3rd gen)

discussion
Matt Van Horn
Maker
Co-founder and CEO of June
@nikbhogal and I are so excited to announce the launch of the Gen3 June Oven. It’s been 5 years since our original Product Hunt post and the announcement of pre-orders for the Gen1. Thank you to the community here for giving us our first spark. When we launched back then we were only a 4-in-1 oven. Today with the magic of software and hardware in harmony we are a 12-in-1 oven. You can air fry, slow cook, grill, dehydrate, broil, bake, proof, stone fire pizza, roast, toast, keep and reheat now on the Gen3 June. One of the features I’m most excited about launching today we’re calling virtual rotisserie. This new capability mimics a traditional rotisserie, but instead of moving the food, we're moving the heat source. We are able to put on this beautiful carbon fiber light show with the heating elements rotating on and off to maximize caramelization and flavor. The magic of software is we can always make the product better. What do you want us to build for the Gen3 June?
