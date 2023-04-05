Products
Home
Product
June AI
June AI
Answer product questions using English
June AI lets you answer complex product questions using your favourite language: English. 🇬🇧 Write a question about your product, June AI returns the answer 👨💻 View & edit the SQL query if you want. 💾 Save your queries To try 👉 https://june.so/ai
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
June AI
About this launch
June AI by
June AI
was hunted by
Enzo Avigo (📊 june.so)
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Enzo Avigo (📊 june.so)
Vinayak Mehta
Ferruccio Balestreri
Alberto Incisa
Alice Clavel
Daniel Beere
Adis Banda
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
June AI
is not rated yet. This is June AI's first launch.
9
2
-
-
