Great features, thoughtfully created and selected.
You might have to look up tutorials on GoRails to use some features.
Using this for a production app. Easy to use.Arthur Lee has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Maker
Chris Oliver
Hey guys! We built Jumpstart because we want to make it easier to launch new product ideas. We noticed we were wasting a lot of time doing this for every app (and so were a lot of other people) so we decided to put all these things into a template that you can "jumpstart" your product ideas with. Check out the Youtube video above to see how I used Jumpstart to build a basic product to sell videos (think courses, tutorials, screencasts, etc) in under 10 minutes! What else would you guys find useful to have out of the box when starting a new product?
