"Hey new guy, jump on a call I have with this client and shadow me so you can learn". Insights in sales calls are lost or locked in silos.
JumpOn lets you easily create video conference calls that are shared to a team timeline, others can easily jump on, watch and learn. Meetings are recorded, transcribed and searchable as knowledge-base
Zeeshan SheikhMakerPro@zxed · Building stuff
Hello PH community. We built this tool to easily share all meetings that are going on with your teams, letting them jumpon and listen to learn. We're also working on transcribing the recording as well as adding emotional intelligence insights via AI. So that you have access to sentiment, keywords, talk-time and other insights - these were features asked by our pilot customers. Our focus today is sales teams, there is so much a new person on the sales team has to learn to get up to speed - this is one way to ramp up on-boarding. We love feedback, can we add something that would make your sales meetings more productive?
