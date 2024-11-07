Launches
Jumper
Jumper
Jump to the best parts of editing
Jumper is an AI search engine for your footage, letting you find exact moment by natural language search, as well as find and jump to any spoken word. It is completely offline. No clouds. No uploads. All on device.
Launched in
Movies
Audio
Photo & Video
by
Jumper
About this launch
Jumper
Jump to the best parts of editing.
Jumper by
Jumper
was hunted by
Max Lund
in
Movies
,
Audio
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Max Lund
. Featured on November 8th, 2024.
Jumper
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Jumper's first launch.
